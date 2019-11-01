Police hit out at 'deplorable' burglary of 94-year-old Warrenpoint woman's home

The burglary happened at a house in the Avoca Lawns area of Warrenpoint. Credit: Google

Police have hit out at a "deplorable" burglary at the home of a vulnerable 94-year-old woman in Warrenpoint.

The burglary happened in the Avoca Lawns area of the town some time between 5pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

While the pensioner was sleeping in her bed, intruders entered her home and ransacked the property.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "By some small fortune this lady was not disturbed by the presence of burglars in her home however the intruders stole a significant sum of cash before leaving her home in a mess.

"The alarm was only later raised when carers for this lady came to the home and noticed that it had been burgled."

Police believe the incident is connected to a separate burglary attempt that happened in the Cloughmore park area of Rostrevor between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of Avoca Lawns or Cloughmore Park around this time on Wednesday evening and who may have noticed any unusual or suspicious activity to get in touch," the spokesperson added.

"We would also appreciate anyone who may have Dash Cam footage from this area and around this time to get in touch with us. Dial 101 and quote reference 1876 of 30/10/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In the year to September 2019, people in Northern Ireland over the age of 65 were the victims of 4504 recorded crimes, according to PSNI figures.

This represents an increase of 85 from the previous year.

Of these 4504 crimes, which range from sexual offences to criminal damage, there were 914 burglaries.