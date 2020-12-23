Police hit out at drunk drivers after crash causes 'carnage' in Tyrone

The car was left fipped on its side in Clonoe. Picture: PSNI

Police in Tyrone said it was a miracle no one was killed in the "carnage" of a horrific crash involving a drunk driver.

The incident happened in Clonoe on Tuesday night.

Police said the man involved was more than twice the legal limit.

"He's currently in the cells," police added in a Facebook post.

They highlighted the aftermath of the incident, where the car was left flipped on its side and damage caused to a pedestrian footpath at the side of the road.

"The sad fact is that we know when we go out on patrol at least one if not multiple crews will be arresting a drink driver, whether its spotting and stopping one as is most often the case, or pulling one from wreckage at a scene like this," they said.

Police said their message - 'stop drinking and driving' - continues to "fall on far too many deaf ears".

"It's only a matter of time before we're picking up the bodies of innocent people killed by these drunks," they added.