Police hit out at 'selfish drunk driver' after Cookstown crash

The scene after the crash in Cookstown. Credit: PSNI

Police have hit out at the disruption a single suspected drunk driver caused following a crash in Cookstown early this morning.

An officer, posting on PSNI Cookstown, described the scene on the Ballyneill Road in Ballyronan that confronted emergency services as the result of a "selfish drink driver".

"We arrived on scene tonight to find a wrecked car pointing the wrong way across the road, smoke coming from the vehicle, agricultural machinery overturned, a female passenger in the car injured and unable to move, a male lying on the road unconscious amongst broken glass/smashed car parts and passing motorists who had stopped were giving first aid," the officer said.

The driver of the car was arrested for a number of offences, including excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

The police officer then spelled out what the consequences of the incident were for the emergency services.

Three Cookstown police crews were needed to deal with the crash and manage road closure- two of the crews had been dedicated rural anti-burglary patrols for the night.

Three ambulances and crews, multiple firefighters and appliances as well as staff in A&E to treat the injured.

The officer added that upset families arrived at the crash scene believing loved ones had possibly been killed.

The road had been closed for hours as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the crash and police officers had to sit with the arrested male in hospital whilst he was treated- taking them away from front line duties.

Cranes also had to be brought in to recover the overturned agricultural machinery.

"So all in all a sickening waste of everyone's time and resources but amazingly no one was killed," the officer added.

The officer thanked those who stopped and assisted the injured, saying their help was "first class".

The officer concluded: "To those that used their coats and jackets to keep the injured warm on such a cold night the good news is they haven't disappeared, we collected them up and we have them all in Cookstown station.

"The enquiry office is open again Monday at 11.00am and they can be collected then. Enough of the drunk driving."