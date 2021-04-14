Police hunt blue Ford Fiesta after woman knocked down outside Ballymena

A 29-year-old woman has been injured after she was hit by a car outside Ballymena on Tuesday morning.

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident on the Woodtown Road shortly at 8.40am.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of a hit and run.

Sergeant Jock McToal said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

He said: "We believe, at this time, however, the offending vehicle may be a blue Ford Fiesta and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened and who may have recorded dash cam footage.

"In particular, we want to hear from anyone who may have seen what we believe to have been the vehicle involved on the following roads: Edenbane Road, between Garvagh and Kilrea; Bann Road and Craigs Road, between Kilrea and Cullybackey, and Ballymena Road and Cullybackey Road between Cullybackey and Ballymena.

"If you were travelling on these roads from 8am onwards and think you saw what we believe to have been the offending vehicle, call us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 13/04/21."