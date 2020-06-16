Police hunt for two men after teenage girls sexually assaulted in Belfast park

PACEMAKER, BELFAST 16/06/2020 Detectives are investigating the report of sexual assaults on two females in Ormeau Park at the weekend.

Police are hunting two men after two teenage girls were reportedly sexually assaulted in a south Belfast park at the weekend.

Police received a report at 11.20pm on Saturday evening that sometime between 8.30pm and 10.30pm two teenage girls were sexually assaulted by two males in Ormeau Park.

One of the men is described as having short ginger hair and a ginger beard, around six-feet tall, of a thin build and thought to be aged in his early 20s and wore a dark-padded jacket.

The second man is described as having short hair, of thin build, around six-feet tall and is also thought to be aged in his early 20s.

The suspects are reported to have had a dog, possibly a bulldog, with them.

Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said: "We are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred, and are appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to call us.

"In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in Ormeau Park between 8.30pm and 10.30pm, and saw two males matching these descriptions, or has footage of them in the park to contact us.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the Ormeau Road between 10.50pm and 11.20pm to check their footage to see if they have captured footage of males matching these descriptions.

“Anyone who can assist our investigation is asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2232 of 13/06/20."

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"