Police hunt man suspected of racially motivated assault in Londonderry

Police are currently appealing to the public to help identify a man they believe is responsible for a racially motivated assault on a woman in Londonderry.

The incident took place in a tunnel the Dungiven Road area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday 11th September.

Police have said the woman was verbally assaulted before being kicked in her upper-leg and thigh area and then pushed multiple times in an unprovoked assault which has left her in pain for days afterwards.

The suspected man is described as wearing a black sleeveless coat with the hood up and tracksuit bottoms. He is believed to be over 6ft and had tattoos on both his arms.

A police spokesperson said “We are treating this as a racially-motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked.”

"Hate crime has no place in society. It should be rejected and reviled by everyone.”

“Although this assault has only recently been reported to us, we are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Sunday, 11th September at around 2pm and noticed anyone who could match the above description to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 617 of 15/9/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/