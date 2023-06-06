Police hunt two machete wielding men after aggravated burglary in west Belfast

The female victim was threatened and left shaken

Police are hunting two machete wielding men who forced their way into a woman’s house during an aggravated burglary in west Belfast .

The incident happened in Larkspur Rise on Monday.

It was reported shortly before 7.30pm that two men, wearing dark coloured clothing and armed with machetes, entered the house and caused damage inside and outside the property and threatened the female occupant to leave the area.

Both males are then believed to have made off on foot in the direction of the Suffolk Road.

The occupant was not physically injured but was left deeply shaken following the incident.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.