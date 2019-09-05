Police hunt two men after Fermanagh ATM theft bid

Police are hunting two men following an attempted ATM theft in Co Fermanagh.

At around 5.20am on Thursday, police were alerted to an attempt to steal a cash machine from a filling station on the Sligo Road in Enniskillen.

When officers arrived on the scene, two male suspects fled.

Although significant damaged was caused to the housing around the ATM, no money was stolen.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson has appealed for information.

“I know this attempted theft will cause disruption to the public, but I want to reassure the community we will do everything we can to catch those responsible, and we are working with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, however, we also need the public to help us and report anything suspicious they've seen in recent days or this morning," he said.

"In particular, did you seen any suspicious activity in, or around the area of the service station from 11pm last night (Wednesday 4th September) until 6am? Did you see any strange vehicles in the area between these times? Have you captured any vehicles being driven suspiciously on your dash cam?

"If you have any information you believe may help our investigation, please call detectives in Enniskillen on 101, quoting reference 170 05/09/19. It could make all the difference."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this year, the PSNI set up a dedicated team of detectives to investigate a spate of ATM theft across Northern Ireland.

A total of 15 cash machines were stolen in 12 separate incidents from January to June.

Police made 19 arrests, carried out 52 searches and recovered more than £56k in cash.