Police hunt two men seen making off after car set on fire in Co Down

The arson attack happened on Mary Street in Downpatrick at around 1.45am.

A car has been extensively damaged after being set on fire in Downpatrick during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The arson attack happened on Mary Street in Downpatrick at around 1.45am.

Police and the fire service attended and the fire was extinguished.

Extensive damage was caused to the car as a result.

Two males, believed to have been involved in the incident were seen making off from the scene in a black coloured Audi car.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact officers in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference number 136 17/08/19.