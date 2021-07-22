Police hunting for convicted sex offender James Taggart who is unlawfully at large

A 27-year-old convicted sex offender is currently unlawfully at large, after his licence was revoked, as police appeal for information around his whereabouts.

Police said James Taggart is subject to notification requirements because of the nature of his conviction.

The man is described as 5’7”, slim build (around 63.5 kg), short light brown hair with receding hairline, short brown full beard, blue eyes and speaks with a Fermanagh accent.

It is believed that he has been seen recently in the Essex area of England, while according to police he is known to have connections in Bradford, Lancaster and Liverpool.

He is also known to have connections to the Fermanagh, Belfast and Londonderry/Derry areas.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would appeal to anyone who has seen James Taggart, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact us on 101.

“Police would also appeal to him directly to hand himself in.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”