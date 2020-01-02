Police identify young man found collapsed in Antrim

The young man was found collapsed in Rea's Wood. Credit: Google

Police in Antrim have identified a young man who was found collapsed near Massereene Golf Club on New Year's Day morning.

The PSNI issued an urgent appeal for information on Wednesday afternoon after the man was found in an unresponsive state on a path in Rea's Wood shortly after 9.30am.

He was transferred to hospital by ambulance, where he is in a critical condition.

On Thursday morning, police said they had made contact with the young man's relatives.