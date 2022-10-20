Police in Armagh appeal for information after man suffers serious injuries in fall from moving taxi

Police in Armagh are appealing for information after a man in his 30s fell from a moving vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, October 9.

The man sustained serious injuries to his neck and head at around 1.20am on the Sunday morning.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been a grey coloured Renault Trafic taxi van, and the incident occurred on the Friary Road.

The man has been receiving hospital treatment for his injuries since and remains in hospital at this time.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 149 09/10/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.