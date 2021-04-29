Police in attendance at north Belfast loyalist protest
Christopher Leebody
A crowd of loyalists have gathered as part of a peaceful protest on the Shore Road area of north Belfast on Thursday evening.
Images show those in the crowd holding banners protesting against the Irish Sea border.
Others show individuals holding a banner claiming politicians “are not listening”.
PSNI officers and land rovers can be seen in attendance at the protest, however there are no reports of any violence.
The PSNI has been approached for comment.