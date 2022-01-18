Police in Ballymena charge man (32) over attempts to import drugs

Police in Ballymena have charged a 32-year-old man with drugs offences.

The charges include attempts to import a controlled drug and possession of a class A controlled drug.

The man is set to appear in Antrim Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday.

It’s understood the arrest relates to the seizure of suspected heroin in Ballymena.

A quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin was found during the search of a property, a number of electronic devices and cash were also seized.

A 42-year-old woman arrested as part of the same operation on suspicion of various drugs offences has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.