Police in Ballymena make a rescue that ‘might cheer ewe up’

Police in Ballymena rescued a lamb seen wandering on the M2.

Just hours after the drama of a missing Omagh wallaby was resolved, police in Co Antrim performed another animal rescue they said “might cheer ewe up”.

Pictures on the PSNI’s Mid And East Antrim Facebook page showed the odd sight of a lamb peering out from the back of a patrol car.

A message read: “If you're having a baaaaaad day, this might cheer ewe up.

“Officers from E section Ballymena were tasked to a report of a poor lamb who wanted a day out on the M2.

“The lamb was swiftly located and returned safely home.”

Earlier on Thursday, news came through that Winnie the wallaby had been safely found after launching a bid for freedom from Glenpark Estate on Sunday.

The return of Winnie even received international attention, when the Australian Embassy in Ireland said: “Great news coming out of Tyrone”.