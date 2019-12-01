Police in bid to trace movements of missing Draperstown mum Helena McElhennon

Police are asking for the public's help in tracing the last known movements of missing Draperstown woman Helena McElhennon.

The mum-of-four was last seen at around 11am on Sunday, November 24 in the area of the lay-by on the city end of the Foyle Bridge in Londonderry.

A black Mitsubishi Outlander driven by the missing 42-year-old was located in the area a short time later.

Despite a series of searches by her family and members of the public, co-ordinated by Foyle Search and Rescue, no other trace of Mrs McElhennon has been found.

Police investigating her disappearance gathered at the Foyle Bridge on Sunday morning in a bid to piece together the Draperstown woman's last known movements.

Mrs McElhennon is described as being 5'4" tall, with short dark hair and of slim build. When she was last seen she was wearing a long brown, or possibly black dress.

PSNI Sergeant Adrian Brogan said: “In a bid to trace Helena's last movements, officers will be at the lay-by on the Foyle Bridge this morning where she was last seen and where her vehicle was located.

"Our officers will be distributing leaflets in a bid to jog people’s memories. The Mitsubishi will also be at the lay-by.

“I want anyone who was in the area last Sunday, either driving or walking, around 11am to think back about who you remember seeing.

“Do you think you may have seen Helena, or saw her driving in the area? Perhaps you've captured what may have been her vehicle on your dashcam.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, please come and tell us either at our mobile station on the Foyle Bridge this morning, or by calling us on 101 and quoting reference number 771 of 24/11/19.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last week, Mrs McElhennon's sister Teresa Kidd said the family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and urged people in the wider north west area to check outbuildings and sheds.

She said that, while Mrs McElhennon suffered from depression and they are fearful she may not still be alive, they are hoping she will be found safe.

"As a family we are totally distraught and so worried about Helena but we have been overwhelmed by the level of support we have been getting from so many people, those who know Helena but also from those who do not know her," she said.

"These kind people are lifting us up right now because although Helena was affected by depression, the hope we have is she could be safe somewhere, but we just want her home."