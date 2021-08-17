Police in Co Fermanagh probing discovery of man’s body found in van

A body of a man understood to be in his early 60s has been discovered in a van in Co Fermanagh on Tuesday.

Police said the body was discovered in the vehicle on the Samsonagh Road in Boho close to Enniskillen early in the morning.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are not yet known.

The road was closed for a time, but police said it has since been reopened to motorists.

Local Ulster Unionist councillor Alex Baird said he understood the man was married with one child and was well known in the area.

"It is a sad fatality and I mean there is obviously a very sad family circle tonight in the area,” he said.

"From speaking to people in the area he was well known. It is a rural area, everybody knows everyone else. It is not even a hamlet.

“When a fatality occurs the community band together, politics go out the window in something like that. It will probably be even more in this case as I understand the circumstances.”

Sinn Fein councillor Anthony Feely said the man was very well known in the area, with family connections to the traditional music scene.

"He was part of a very respected family in the area. The sense of shock in the area, they will just rally round the family. I offer my condolences to the family and my thoughts and prayers go to them.”

DUP councillor Deborah Erskine described it as “sad and worrying news”.

"Thinking of the family and all those mourning the loss of a loved one. I know many will be shocked by this news this evening,” she wrote.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and a post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.”

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew expressed her condolences to the family of the person discovered and described the significant reaction to the tragic discovery in the local area.

“The local community is in shock following the discovery of a body in a van in Boho, County Fermanagh today,” Ms Gildernew said.

“My thoughts are with the person’s friends and family at this sad and difficult time.”