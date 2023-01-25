Police in Derry confirm man’s body recovered from River Foyle

NIFRS at the scene in Londonderry (Photo: NI Emergency Response Videos)

Police have confirmed the body of a man has been recovered from the River Foyle in Derry, close to the Craigavon Bridge.

A search operation took place on Tuesday evening involving specialist rescue teams.

Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 8pm last night, police received a report that a person was in the water, close to Craigavon Bridge in the city.

"Police and other emergency services responded and, during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 25th January, the body of a man was recovered from the water.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."