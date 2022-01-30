Police in Derry investigate ‘unnotified parade’ not connected to commemorations

Police in Londonderry have said they are investigating an unnotified parade which took place in the city and was unconnected to Bloody Sunday commemorations.

The unnotified parade was held in the Galliagh area of the city.

A police spokesperson said officers are working to establish "any offences that may have occurred and to identify those involved".

Earlier, police said events marking the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday had now concluded. Thousands descended upon the city to mark the anniversary of the day 13 civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972. Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “Today’s planned anniversary events have come to an end. We would like to thank organisers for their extensive planning and all of those who took part for adhering to the direction and advice of marshalls.

“Traffic delays and diversions were kept to a minimum and we are grateful to the public for their patience.”