Police in Mauritius launch new probe into the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey

John McAreavey, whose wife Michaela was murdered on honeymoon in Mauritius, has said the country’s government has launched a new police investigation into her death.

Mrs McAreavey, daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte, was killed at a luxury resort on the Indian Ocean island in January 2011.

Two hotel workers, Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea, were arrested in connection with the death of Mrs McAreavey (27), who was found strangled in the bath of her hotel suite after returning alone to her room after lunch.

Both men were acquitted.

Earlier today, Mr McAreavey posted on Twitter that the police investigation had been launched.

This comes just two weeks after he had criticised a partnership between Mauritius’ tourism authority and Liverpool Football Club.

Mr McAreavey added on Twitter earlier: “Perhaps people will now understand the type of b******t I have had to put up with for so long. #justiceformichaela”

The government of Mauritius has been contacted for a response.

Last month, Mr McAreavey tagged Liverpool and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, in a post stating that Mr Jugnauth and his country cannot guarantee the safety of tourists and that it has “complete disregard” for victims of murder.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He added: “I have huge respect for Liverpool Football Club as a club, for everything they stand for and how they have pursued justice for their own people for so long. Seeing this makes me feel sick.”

Mr McAreavey was referring to the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 when 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death during the club’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium.

Liverpool announced on its website on Monday, July 20, that it had launched a global partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and the Economic Development Board Mauritius.

The three-year deal will see the country become the club’s official tourism and economic development partner as it will benefit from a range of LFC digital, social media and marketing assets.

Prime Minister Jugnauth and Billy Hogan, managing director and chief commercial officer at Liverpool, were also pictured holding a club shirt with ‘MAURITIUS 20’ printed on the back in front of the Kop stand at Anfield.