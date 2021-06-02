Police in scam warning as fraudsters fleece public out of £30,000

The PSNI urged the public to never give out bank details

The public should beware of scammers after £30,000 was lost to fraudsters in recent weeks, police have said.

The warning comes after the PSNI revealed it had received several reports following a spate of scams.

In separate incidents, fraudsters stole £13,000 from two victims and almost £5,000 from someone else.

In one case, someone was contacted by a man claiming to be from HMRC who said the agency was owed money due to unpaid tax. The victim transferred money to an account when asked, resulting in a loss of around £13,000.

In another incident on May 18, a man received a message from someone claiming to be from his bank, saying that someone was attempting to access his account. He rang a number, as instructed, and was then told to transfer his money into another account. He did that and was scammed out of almost £13,000.

The following week, on May 24, a man received a text message claiming to be from his bank, stating there was suspicious activity on his account so it had been suspended and someone would be in touch. He then took a call from someone pretending to be from the bank. This man then obtained the victim’s bank details and stole almost £5,000 from his account.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said losing “any money” to a scammer was “a horrible experience”.

"The threat of fraud, both online and offline, against the public is a constant focus for us,” he added.

“I want to again appeal to people not to disclose their personal or financial details over the phone.

“It’s really important that if you have older members of family, tell them legitimate providers will never seek their personal details, such as banking information, over the phone.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person.”

Supt Pollock also advised people to hang up if they “have any suspicions about a call you receive”.

“Hang up and phone the organisation the person is claiming to represent to check their authenticity,” he said.

“Ideally, make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line. Never be pressured into a transaction over the phone.”

HHMRC has also issued a warning for tax credits customers to be alert to potential scams.

It comes as the remaining annual renewal packs are due to arrive in the post this week.

In the 12 months to April 30 this year, HMRC responded to more than 1,154,300 referrals of suspicious contact from the public. More than 576,960 of these offered bogus tax rebates.

In the same period, HMRC worked with telecoms companies and Ofcom to remove more than 3,000 malicious telephone numbers and with internet service providers to take down over 15,700 malicious web pages.

HMRC said it had responded to 443,033 reports of phone scams in total, 135% up on the previous year.

Anyone doing their tax credits renewal who has received a tax or benefits scam email or text might be tricked into thinking it was from HMRC and share their personal details with the criminals or even transfer money for a bogus overpayment.

HMRC’s cyber-security arm identifies and closes down scams every day.

The department has pioneered the use in government of technical controls to stop its helpline numbers being spoofed, so that fraudsters can no longer make it appear that they are calling from those HMRC numbers.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director-general for Customer Services, said customers should be “really careful if they are contacted out of the blue by someone asking for money or bank details”.

“There are a lot of scams out there where fraudsters are calling, texting or emailing customers claiming to be from HMRC,” she added.

“If you have any doubts, we suggest you don’t reply directly. Contact us yourself straight away. Search Gov.UK for our scams checklist and to find out how to report tax scams.”

Many scams mimic government messages to appear authentic and reassuring. HMRC is a familiar brand which criminals abuse to add credibility to their scams.

If people cannot verify the identity of a caller, HMRC recommends that they do not speak to them.

People can check Gov.UK for HMRC’s scams checklist to find out how to report tax scams and for information on how to recognise genuine HMRC contact.

The PSNI is advising anyone who has concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters to report them to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.

Members of the public can also call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

For further advice and information, visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.