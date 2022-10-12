Police in Scotland making ‘enquiries’ into Republic of Ireland pro-IRA chanting – DUP’s Donaldson welcomes FAI apology

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.

The leader of the DUP has welcomed an apology from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) after the Republic of Ireland’s players were filmed appearing to chant “Ooh Ah Up the Ra”.

It comes as the police in Scotland confirmed they are making “enquiries” into the video following a complaint by DUP MLA David Hilditch

Tweeting on Wednesday afternoon, Sir Jeffrey said he was “glad the FAI has been speedy to apologise”.

"There is no place for the glorification of terror. For those who wonder why we find this chant offensive, just google La Mon, Kingsmill or Darkley and see why the sectarian violence of the IRA should never be trivialised,” he added.

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey’s party colleague Mr Hilditch said he has written to Police Scotland, UEFA and the FAI regarding the players’ actions which he described as “repulsive scenes.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the video and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI), manager Vera Pauw and players Aine O’Gorman and Chloe Mustaki have since apologised.

"Unfortunately this is becoming an all too common occurrence, a team wins a trophy or qualifies for a tournament and their first thought is to chant about a terrorist organisation" said Mr Hilditch.

"We have seen it numerous times in the past and no doubt we will see it again in the future. An apology doesn't cut it. There are countless victims of IRA terrorism in both Northern Ireland and the Republic who will be rightly disgusted by the actions of this group of women who are supposed to be representing their country."

Ms Pauw said in a statement along with the FAI: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup”.

Ms Mustaki and Ms O’Gorman called the chanting a “lapse in judgment”

The DUP MLA continued to say he hoped sporting body UEFA is “sitting up and taking note” of the players’ actions.

"If this were a team chanting about Al-Qaeda or Hamas there would be wide spread uproar and the team would most likely be expelled from the tournament. This is no different, but will we see action? I doubt it."

He added he believes the FAI should “withhold the players’ match fees” and donate them to a victims’ charity.