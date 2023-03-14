Police increase patrols after reports schoolgirl followed by man in Derry

A primary school in the area has alerted parents about the incident

Police have said they will increase patrols in the Carnhill area of Derry following reports a primary school pupil was followed home from school by a man.

A primary school in the area – St Brigid’s PS – has sent a message to parents informing them of the incident and warning them to be vigilant.

"A member of the school community has shared information regarding a dark car [that has] been seen driving around the Carnhill area a few weeks ago when children were going home from the local schools at 3pm,” they said.

"Yesterday a man wearing a hoodie followed a child home on foot. Please remind your children of stranger danger and encourage them to walk home with a friend.”

"Police received a report yesterday, Monday March 13 in relation to suspicious behaviour by a man in Carnhill that occurred just after 3pm,” said a spokesperson.

“It was reported the man followed a girl along Fern Road towards Altcar Park. It was reported there was no contact between the man and girl during this time.

“As enquiries continue into this report, police are aware of community concern and of a social media post. Police want to reassure the local community they will increase patrols in the area, and urge anyone with information about this to get in touch with them.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1576 of 13/03/23.”