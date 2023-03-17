Police increase patrols in Co Fermanagh following reports of wildlife disturbances

The PSNI are increasing patrols in Co Fermanagh after reports of disturbances to ground nesting birds, particularly in the Inishmore-Lusty Beg area of Upper Lough Erne.

There have been reports of the trespassing of dogs on private land, with evidence of suspected criminal damage to fencing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police take all wildlife crime extremely seriously and are committed to equipping our officers with the skills, knowledge, support and guidance to appropriately deal with and investigate all instances of wildlife crime which are reported to police.

“We work extensively with a number of partner organisations to address the issue of disturbance to ground nesting birds on an ongoing basis, and our officers can investigate and if required, seek the advice, support and assistance from the PSNI wildlife office.

“Partners met recently to discuss said issue and local police are continuing to monitor these incidents with increased patrols in the area.

“Police urge anyone with information relating to disturbance of ground nesting birds, to report this on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please be assured, we will continue our efforts in tackling wildlife crime across Northern Ireland.”