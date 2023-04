Police have said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a missing 12-year-old boy from Belfast.

Torin O'Neill was last seen in the Twinbrook area wearing a black North Face jacket with a red zip, black North Face bottoms and all black Nike trainers.

A PSNI spokesperson has said “If anyone has any information regarding Torin, please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1786 of 23/4/23.