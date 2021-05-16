Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Belfast boys

Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of two young children.

Fabricio Hovarth (8) and his five-year-old brother Patrick, who are from north Belfast, were last seen in Belfast on Friday evening.

They are described as having dark hair and were last seen getting into the back of a black Ford car at around 6pm on Limestone Road in the city.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes, while Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about their welfare and are appealing to the public to help locate them.

It’s believed the boys may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland.

Inspector Phil McCullagh said they are keen to know that both boys are safe and well.

"We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21," he said.

"If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately," Inspector McCullagh said.