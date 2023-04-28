Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for Belfast man (22) who has been missing for a month

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the well-being of 22-year-old Ciaran Sadlier who has been reported missing from the north Belfast area.

Ciaran was reported missing from Dunmurry last month and, despite extensive enquiries and an earlier media appeal, he has not been located.

Described as being around 5’9 in height with short black hair and a pale complexion, he was last seen with a dark goatee beard.

If you have any information as to Ciaran's whereabouts, or have seen him, please contact 101 and quote serial number 1040 of 15/03/23.