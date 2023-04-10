Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man (31) last seen in Co Tyrone

Luke McCann who is currently missing (Photo: PSNI)

Police have said they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 31-year-old man last seen in Co Tyrone.

Luke McCann was seen in the Clover Hill area of Moy in the early hours of Monday morning, 10 April.

He is described as being 180cm in height, with dark brown coloured hair. He is believed to be wearing a pale blue jumper and khaki coloured trousers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information or who may have seen Luke is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 260 – 10/04/23.”