Police increasingly concerned for missing man last seen in Derry city centre

Gareth Morrin who was seen in Derry city centre on Thursday morning

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man last seen in Londonderry.

Gareth Morrin (35) was spotted at around 2.00am this morning (Thursday) in the Derry city area.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you know of Gareth’s whereabouts, or have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 217 of 17/08/23.”