Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing west Belfast man Ian Watterson

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ian Watterson (56) who has been missing from the west Belfast area for almost a month.

Mr Watterson was last seen on the Falls Road near its junction with the Donegall Road at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, September 21.

He is 5’9 tall, of slim build, has short grey hair, was clean shaven, and is believed to have been wearing a baseball cap, dark blue and grey tracksuit with black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ian or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police by calling 101 quoting serial 1577 14/10/22.