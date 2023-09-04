Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Co Down man (21)

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 21-year-old Oliver Fenton.

Oliver was last seen in the Killinchy area at 2pm on Sunday 3rd September.

He has links to the Newtownards and Lisburn areas and has access to a yellow Vauxhall Astra GTC.

Oliver is described as having dark short hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper, red polo shirt and black jeans.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.