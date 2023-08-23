Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing woman in Co Tyrone

Claire Rock was last seen on Tuesday.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Claire Rock.

Claire, aged 46, was last seen at around 2.00pm on Tuesday, 22nd August in the Square area of Moy.

She is described as being small in height, and was wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.

Police are asking homeowners in the Moy area to please check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.

If you know of Claire’s whereabouts, have any information, or if you gave her a lift, please contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23.