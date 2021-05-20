Police ‘increasingly concerned’ over missing teenage girl Sintija Vilande

Police in Mid Ulster have appealed for the public’s help in tracking down a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since Monday.

Police made the appeal on social media, with Sintija Vilande not having been seen since Monday 17 May.

The PSNI said the girl’s family are “becoming increasingly concerned”.

"Sintija is described as 16 years old approximately 5’6” slim build jet black hair recently dyed believed to be wearing a black puffa jacket, black jeans and white Nike Airforce trainers,” said police.

“If you have any information or have seen Sintija please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1891 19/05/2021.”