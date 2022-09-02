Police investigate alleged altercation in north Belfast after Tiger’s Bay property targeted

The scene of the incident in Tiger's Bay

Police are investigating an alleged altercation in north Belfast on Thursday evening after a property in the Tiger’s Bay area was targeted with paint and its windows damaged.

Video footage of the incident obtained by the Belfast Telegraph shows a significant amount of paint on the front garden of the property on Glenrosa Street.

A car at the property is also understood to have been damaged.

A police statement read: “Detectives are investigating an alleged altercation in the Glenrosa Street area of north Belfast on Thursday, 1 September.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this to establish exactly what happened and detectives would ask anyone with information to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1345 of 01/09/22.”