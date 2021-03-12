Police investigate attack on two boys in north Belfast

The attack is being treated as a hate crime

An attack on two boys in north Belfast on Wednesday is being treated as a hate crime by police.

The boys, one a 12-year-old and the other a 14-year-old, were attacked on Limestone Road between 5pm and shortly after 8pm.

The 12-year-old was left with two black eyes and a swollen lip while the other boy (14) was punched in the face and kicked on the leg, police said.

Inspector Paul Noble said: "It was reported five males, possibly in their teens, were involved in the incident."

The PSNI have appealed for information to identify those involved.

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin condemned the attack close to the Alexander Park area, describing it as "despicable".

"There is no place for sectarianism in North Belfast or anywhere else. Anyone with information about this incident should come forward," she said.