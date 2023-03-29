Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Ballymena as spate continues

The PSNI are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a Ballymena service station as the spate of recent attacks on cash machines across Northern Ireland continues.

It is understood that three men tried to gain access to a room in the Cushendall Road premises by forcing a door around 2am on Wednesday morning.

They made off without gaining entry.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.

It’s the 13th attempt on a Northern Ireland ATM this month. There were attempted thefts on the Dunhill Road in Coleraine and the Moy Road and Killylea Road in Armagh last week.

Incidents have also been reported in Portadown, Toome, Kells, Poyntzpass, Derrylin and Tempo.

Last month, an estimated £94,000 was taken during a cash machine theft in the Cabragh area of Dungannon.

A PSNI spokesperson said earlier this month: "We are 100% committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities and my ask is simple and two-fold.

"I'm asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I'm appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.”

They added: "These targeted attacks don't just have a severe financial impact, they rob the whole community of a service upon which they're totally reliant.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working across Northern Ireland specifically focusing on this crime, but we rely upon your help.”