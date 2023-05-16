Police investigate burglaries at three businesses in Co Armagh

Early on Monday morning, a commercial premises was robbed in Mowhan. Cash was taken, while damage was caused to the front door and other items.

Following this a report was made in the early hours of Tuesday morning that two masked men had robbed a takeaway in Markethill. Cash was taken, and damage was caused to the premises.

Shortly afterwards, police received another report that two men gained entry to a licensed premised in Killylea. Nothing was taken but the premises was damaged.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "A report was received shortly before 7.50am on Monday that entry had been gained to commercial premises in the Cladymilltown Road area of Mowhan. It is believed that this occurred sometime between 1pm on Sunday, May 14 and the time of the report.

"A sum of cash was taken and damage was caused to the front door and other items.

"It was also reported around 1.20am on Tuesday that two masked men had gained entry to a takeaway in the Main Street area of Markethill. A sum of cash has been reported as being stolen and damage was caused to the premises.

"A third report was received at around 1.30am on Tuesday that a short time earlier, two men gained entry to licensed premises in the Main Street area of Killylea. It is believed that they left empty-handed but damage was caused to the door of the property.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.