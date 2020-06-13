Police investigate ‘creeper’-style burglary in Co Antrim

Police said the keys to a car were stolen from a house and then used to steal the vehicle.

Thieves entered the property in Carnlough some time between 10.30pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday.

Sergeant Rob Cowan said keys to a Volkswagen Tiguan were taken and used to steal the vehicle.

He added: “A white Vauxhall Combo van, which had been reported stolen from a property on the Ballyemon Road in Cushendall on Thursday night, was recovered nearby on the Straidkilly Road in Carnlough and at this stage we believe the two incidents to be linked.

“Our inquiries into both incidents are progressing and I would ask anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the Ballyemon Road area of Cushendall or Ballyvaddy Road area of Carnlough on Thursday to get in touch.”

He appealed to anyone who saw the white Vauxhall Combo van being driven between Cushendall and Carnlough or who saw a black Volkswagen Tiguan leaving the Carnlough area on Thursday night or in the early hours of Friday to contact officers.