Police investigate damage to number plate recognition camera in Derry

The damage was caused to an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera, which reads and retains vehicle registration plates and is widely used by police forces, located on Creggan Road in Derry city.

It was discovered by officers on routine patrol in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: "Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us."ANPR cameras are important to police in keeping people safe from crime. They are in place to detect and deter motoring offences and the activities of criminals. We are committed to maintaining a system that ensures that people in all parts of Northern Ireland have the same protection from the activities of criminals and motoring offenders."Anyone with information is asked by police to call 101 and quote reference number 212 of 21/03/21. A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, anonymously, via the Crimestoppers Charity on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/