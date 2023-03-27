Police investigate potential link between attacks

Police are investigating a potential link between a series of attacks which took place in Co Down across the weekend.

They include petrol bomb attacks on houses in Newtownards and Bangor, and are believed to have involved loyalist paramilitaries.

In the latest incident, a man, aged in his 60s, was injured after a house on Moyne Gardens in Newtownards was attacked on Sunday night.

A police spokesman said at around 10pm it was reported that a brick was thrown through a front window of a property, before two petrol bombs were also thrown into the property, which caused fire damage to the window ledge, roof and floor.

Bricks were also thrown through an upstairs window and a kitchen window, and damage was caused to a car parked outside the house.

On Saturday there was a petrol bomb attack at a house on Dicksonia Drive in Newtownards.

A police spokesperson said at around 10.15pm they received a report and attended the scene along with firefighters, who extinguished a blaze.

They said a number of windows were broken and extensive damage was caused to the front of the property, but no one was inside at the time.

It is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

There was also a report of a petrol bomb attack on a house on Skipperstone Road in Bangor in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said three people were inside the house at the time, but they were not injured. A number of windows were broken and scorch damage were caused to the property.

Police are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

Anyone with information around any of the attacks is asked to contact police on 101.