Police investigate razor blades embedded into tree stump

Alex Easton MLA said those behind the incident are ‘twisted’

Police are investigating after razor blades and shards of glass were embedded into the stump of a tree in a Co Down park close to where children play.

DUP MLA Alex Easton said he was left completely shocked at the incident in Castle Park.

The pieces of glass were first spotted by a young girl on Friday.

Inspector Raymond Shaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing. We will be liaising with local contacts, including Ards and North Down Borough Council.

“In the meantime, I am asking everyone – dog walkers and families – to be vigilant. I would also appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”

Mr Easton described it as “truly shocking” and said the person who embedded the razors blades is a “twisted, depraved evil individual”.

“This park is beside the town hall and is used by adults and children for walks, keeping fit and exercising their pet,” he said.

“A child playing could have been seriously injured, as well as a beloved pet.

“The individual responsible must have known the consequences of their actions and must have done this deliberately.

“This was brought to my attention with a message via Facebook and I have reported it to the PSNI and the chief executive of the council.

“This sick individual needs caught and brought before the courts before they hurt someone by their evil actions, they should be ashamed of themselves.”