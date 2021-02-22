Police investigate shooting incident in Ballymoney

A man has been taken to hospital.

22/02/21 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..Police at the scene of a shooting on Knockmore Road in Mosside Village near Ballymoney on Monday evening, it is belived a man is in a serious condition after he was shot.Pic McAuley Multimedia

A man was taken to hospital following the shooting in the Mosside Gardens area at around 7.30pm on Monday.

In a statement the PSNI said an investigation is under way.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information about it is asked to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1841 of 22/02/21,” the PSNI said.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey expressed his concern over the shooting.

“Over the last number of months there have been an increased number of such attacks,” he said.

“I have previously expressed my concern and that of the local community, that if there is not an end to these incidents someone is going to get seriously injured or even worse.

“Whatever the reason and whoever is involved I would urge them to bring this reign of terror to an end.

“Anyone with any information should give that to the Police as a matter of urgency.”

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan also condemned the incident, saying: “This gun attack in which a man was injured in the Mosside Gardens area of Ballymoney was wrong and I condemn it.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to end these actions immediately.

“Anyone with information on this incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."