Police investigate three overnight incidents in north Belfast

Police are continuing to investigate three incidents in north Belfast on Saturday night in which two people were assaulted and damage was caused to a number of cars and homes.

Officers have not indicated whether three incidents in Ardoyne in which a man and a woman were assaulted and a house was damaged at Duneden Park, an arson attack was carried out at Eskdale Gardens and paint was thrown over cars on Northwick Drive.

The PSNI remained at the scene of the assault at Duneden Park on Sunday afternoon and those who were assaulted are being treated in hospital.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene of the arson attack on Saturday night.

SDLP councillor for the area Paul Mc Cusker condemned the incidents.

"It caused a disruption in the local community last night and the community doesn't deserve this," he said.

"We're waiting for the outcome of a police investigation into why these homes and people were targeted. In Ardoyne, the community doesn't support these types of actions," he added.