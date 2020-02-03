Police investigates death of teenage boy in Bangor

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a teenager on a Bangor street on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old boy died in Market Street in the town centre at around 11pm.

Police and the Ambulance Service attended the scene and officers cordoned off the street.

"At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious. However a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course," a PSNI spokesman said.

North Down Green Party MLA Rachel Woods described the young man's death as a "terrible incident".

She said: "Immediately I think of the young man's family and his friends.

"A 17-year-old has their whole life in front of them and it is tragic that life can come to an end in such a sudden way.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of this young man.

"I would ask that anyone with any information call PSNI on the non-emergency number 101."

Green Party councillor for Bangor Central, Stephen Dunlop, offered his sympathies to the young man's family.

"I have a 17-year-old son myself, and what this young man's family is going through must be heartbreaking," he said.

"Words will never compensate for what they're going through, but I truly feel for them and I pass on my condolences."

Alliance councillor Karen Douglas offered her sympathy to the family, adding: "The death of this young man in Market Street is devastating for his family and friends and I would offer them my deepest sympathies. The circumstances around his death are unclear and I would urge anyone with information that can help the police to pass it to them on the 101 number, or anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 10.18pm on Saturday night for a young male unresponsive in the Market Street area of Bangor.

"We sent two emergency crews and brought one patient to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald."