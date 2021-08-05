Police investigating after 50-year-old woman drowns in Carnlough Bay

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman died in Carnlough on Wednesday after getting into difficulties while swimming. (Pic Kevin McAuley/McAuley media).

Police are carrying out an investigation after a 50-year-old woman died following an incident in Carnlough Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, police said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Emergency services had been called to the scene of the tragedy in the Bay Road area of the seaside village yesterday afternoon.

The rescue response included teams from the RNLI, HM Coastguard, the PSNI, the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and the Air Ambulance.

Speaking on Wednesday, Carnlough Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown said every effort had been made to save the woman and the local community had been left in a state of shock.

“The village is very quiet and it has obviously shocked a lot of people,” he said.

“I don’t remember the last time something like this happened on Carnlough beach.

“The prayers and thoughts of everyone in the village are with the family.”

As ten people have now drowned across the island of Ireland within a month, he also called on swimmers to exercise caution on entering the water.

“With regard to the water, there is always a danger and I would encourage people to possibly think twice about going into it if they have health problems or anything like that and to always take extra care.”