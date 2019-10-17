Police investigating after death of man in east Belfast

The man died in the Kings Road area. Credit: BBC

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast on Thursday night.

The man died in the Kings Road area of Tullycarnet. An area between two blocks of flats near Granton Park has been cordoned off.

"Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage," a PSNI spokesperson said.

It has been reported that there was a large police presence in the area after a man was stabbed.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson described news of the man's death as "disturbing".

"As the facts and details emerge, I would strongly urge anyone who has any information to contact PSNI,” the DUP MP said.

DUP East Belfast MLA Robin Newton said the PSNI must receive support following the incident.

"What ever reason for this dreadful incident there can be no justification for the loss of a life," he said.

"PSNI need support from the community as they deal with the awful incident."