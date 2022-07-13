Police investigating after footage emerges of Union and NI flags being set alight on Falls Road

A still from the video being investigated by police

The PSNI has said it is investigating footage circulating online of two men setting fire to a Union flag and a Northern Ireland football flag.

A video clip, lasting around 70 seconds, shows the two flags being set alight.

Two other men can be seen filming the incident on mobile phones.

On the clip, someone can be heard shouting ‘Ooh aah up the ‘Ra’. There is a smattering of applause and cheering when the flags are set slight.

The footage appears to be shot on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

It was posted on social media on July 11, but it is not clear exactly when the clip was filmed.

There is no suggestion the premises, outside of which the incident took place, was aware of, or condoned, the actions.

Today a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police Service is aware of the footage and we are making enquiries.”

The video clip emerged in a week which has seen controversy over flags, election posters and effigies of Naomi Long, Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald hung from loyalist ‘Eleventh Night’ bonfires.