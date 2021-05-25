Police investigating after gravestones in Ballymena cemetery destroyed in act of ‘total desecration’

Police have appealed for information after gravestones in a Ballymena cemetery were vandalised overnight.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, with the Ballymena Kirkinriola Parish posting online that gravestones in their St Patrick’s Church cemetery were damaged.

Images from the Crebilly cemetery show several graves significantly damaged, with the church posting the “act of total desecration” happened during the night.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

PSNI Inspector Michelle Adams said: “Damage to any grave is absolutely despicable. A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects.

“This behaviour and the destruction of graves will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities.

“We have launched an investigation but need help from the community to bring those responsible before the courts. If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the cemetery from Monday evening through to 1pm on Tuesday, or if you have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1146 of 25/05/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Local councillor Rodney Quigley condemned those behind the incident and said he was “totally disgusted”.

“This act of desecration has to be condemned outright by everyone from within all our communities. The individuals involved in this disgraceful act have no place whatsoever in today's society,” he said.

“I feel sad that anyone would ever consider taking part in this sort of behaviour.”