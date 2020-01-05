Police investigating after man found dead in Lurgan

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th January 2020 The scene in the Russell Drive area of Lurgan where police are investigating the sudden death of a 62-year-old man on Saturday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police are investigating after the sudden death of a 62-year-old man in Lurgan on Saturday morning.

The man was found dead at his home in the Russell Drive area.

A post mortem is to be conducted to establish the man's cause of death.

It's understood the man was a foreign national who lived alone.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said that her thoughts were with the man's family.

"I am continuing to liaise with the PSNI concerning this matter," the DUP MP said.

"It is important to establish the facts around this death given its suddenness. A post mortem is being carried out."