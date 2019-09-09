Police investigating after money stolen from Castlederg shop

A sum of money was stolen during a distraction theft at a shop in Castlederg, in Co Tyrone

Police are investigating the theft at Main Street, on Saturday September 7.

It was reported at around 3.20pm that two men had entered the shop and whilst one of the men distracted the shopkeeper the other entered the rear of the shop and stole a sum of money.

The two suspects left the shop and made off in a silver coloured Audi A4 car which is later believed to have crossed the border at Aughnacloy.

Police appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at Strabane station on 101 quoting reference number 1037 08/09/19.